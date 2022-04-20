Uttarakhand Principal Secretary Directs DMs To Provide Details Of State Citizens Living In U'kraine

: With the rising tensions between Russia and Ukraine, Uttarakhand's Principal Secretary (Home) RK Sudhanshu on Thursday directed the District Magistrates of all the 13 districts to provide complete details of citizens living in the country.He said that it is important to provide complete information about citizens of Uttarakhand living in Ukraine so that their security can be ensured through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Government of India."I had directed the District Magistrates of all the 13 districts of the state to provide information about Uttarakhand citizens living in Ukraine so that their security can be ensured through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Government of India," Sudhanshu said.Earlier in the day, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also assured that all the people of Uttarakhand who are stuck in Ukraine will be repatriated.Meanwhile, Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan on Thursday said that the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) is taking steps to bring back about 18,000 Indians including students from Ukraine.The tensions between the two nations escalated after Putin on Monday recognized Ukraine's breakaway regions - Donetsk and Luhansk - as independent entities. Ukraine had gained independence in 1991 after the disintegration of the Soviet Union.Putin on Thursday said special military operations are being launched "to protect" the people in the Donbas region. He also warned other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would lead to "consequences".Following the Russian military operations, the Indian embassy in Kyiv earlier today said the present situation in Ukraine is highly uncertain and Indian citizens should remain safe.Leaders from a number of countries, including the UK, the US, Canada, and the European Union, have condemned Russia's military operations in the Donbas region. —ANI