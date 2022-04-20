Uttarakhand Power Regulatory Commission To Hold Public Hearings On Power Tariff Proposals

Dehradun: Neeraj Sati, Secretary of Uttarakhand Power Regulatory Commission has informed that the schedule for holding public hearing on the proposed power rates in the state has been fixed by the Uttarakhand Power Regulatory Commission.

The public hearing will be held at Nagar Palika auditorium, Srinagar (Garhwal) on January 29, 2019 from 11 am to 1 pm, at court room of Uttarakhand Power Regulatory Commission, Niyamak bhawan, near ISBT, Majra, Dehradun on January 31, 2019 from 11 am till 1.30 pm, Nagar Palika auditorium, mall road,Almora on February 4, 2019 from 11 am till 1 pm and at vikas bhawan, Rudrapur, Nainital road (Udham Singh Nagar) on February 5, 2019 from 11 am till 1.30 pm.

Any individual or organization who wants to present their view point can appear before the commission and submit their views either orally or in written form during the public hearings. The tariff proposals could be evaluated on the commission website-www.uerc.gov.in.