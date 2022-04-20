Uttarakhand Pollution Control Board Extends NOC Time Period Of Several Industries To June 30

Dehradun: In the wake of the lockdown being imposed due to coronavirus outbreak, the Uttarakhand Pollution Control Board has extended the No Objection Certificate (NOC) time period of industries, hotels, hospitals, ashrams and mining to June 30.

"The industries, hotels, hospitals, ashrams and mining had earlier been issued NOC up to March 31 by the State Pollution Control Board under the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974, Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981 and Environment Protection Act 1986. Their NOC has now been extended to June 30 in the wake of lockdown," the State Pollution Control Board said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a 21-day countrywide lockdown on March 24 to contain the spread of coronavirus. On April 14, the lockdown was extended to May 3 though some industries were given relaxation in the second phase of the lockdown. —ANI