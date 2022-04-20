Uttarakhand Polls: Harish Rawat, Ganesh Godiyal File Nominations

: Former Uttarakhand chief minister Harish Rawat and state Congress president Ganesh Godiyal were among a host of candidates who filed their nomination papers for next month"s state Assembly polls. The polls are scheduled for February 14 in the state. Rawat, who is the Congress campaign head in Uttarakhand, entered the fray from Lalkuan and Godiyal from Srinagar. Soon after Rawat filed his nominations from Lalkuan, former Congress MLA from the seat, Harish Chandra Durgapal, said the party will fight unitedly to ensure his victory. Other prominent candidates who filed their nominations were Kishore Upadhyay (BJP) from Tehri, Ritu Bhushan Khanduri (BJP) from Kotdwar, Anukriti Gusain (Congress) from Lansdowne and Brijbhushan Gairola (BJP) from Doiwala. Friday was the last date for the filing of nominations in Uttarakhand. —PTI