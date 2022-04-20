Uttarakhand Polls: District Magistrate Holds Review Meeting With Nodal Officers, Instructs Them To Follow Covid Protocols

Under the chairmanship of District Election Officer and District Magistrate Dr R Rajesh Kumar, a review meeting was held with the nodal officers regarding the various activities being conducted ahead of the 2022 state assembly polls.The District Election Officer/District Magistrate instructed all the nodal officers to carry out all the election activities under the Covid protocol.The District Election Officer/District Magistrate said that he directed the Nodal Officer for election expenditure, keeping the Flying Squad (FST), Video Surveillance Team, Static Teams continuously active and taking immediate action on the information of illegal liquor, narcotics, funds etc through various means.He gave clear information to all the nodal officers about their responsibilities and working attitude while meeting with their respective teams and monitoring the work on a daily basis.He directed the nodal officer to maintain the arrangement of vehicles as per the Covid protocol for carrying out the election activities.The District Election Officer/District Magistrate, along with making complete details of these pensioners receiving a pension from the Nodal Officer PWS Social Welfare Department, has also appointed NSS, NCC and Mahila Mangal Dal to appoint booth assistants to assist the differently abled and aged voters.He directed installation of CCTV cameras at the border check posts of the districts as there is a possibility of smuggling of liquor, money or narcotics etc. He directed the Chief Medical Officer to set up a vaccination camp at the training site so that the personnel who have to get precaution dose or second dose can be administered it on the spot.He also directed the nodal officer to paste videos in rural areas to spread awareness in municipal and slogans regarding EVM VVPATs. —ANI