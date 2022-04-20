Uttarakhand Polls: BJP To Launch Mega Election Campaign On Feb 1

Ahead of the Assembly polls, Bharatiya Janata Party's Uttarakhand election in-charge and Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Sunday said that BJP will be launching its "mega election campaign" in the state on February 1.In conversation with ANI, Joshi also said that Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar and Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur will be addressing rallies of 500 people on that day. "LED TVs will be set up at 10-15 places in all 70 constituencies for people to listen to the leaders' addresses," he said. Joshi further said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP chief JP Nadda will also campaign in the state, while the BJP is also seeking Prime Minister Narendra Modi's time for campaigning in Uttarakhand. "We've sought PM Narendra Modi's time for campaigning in Uttarakhand. He has agreed but the modalities will be finalised in line with the Election Commission's guidelines that are expected to be released tomorrow," he said.Slamming the Congress for their alleged "you can loot, I will close my eyes" statement in 2017, Joshi said, "People will not believe in the 'Char Dham-Char Kaam' of Congress. When they (Congress) were in power, they misled the people. In 2017 their words were...'loot, I will close my eyes'. That video is still playing. They have not even issued a clarification for that video."Today, Uttarakhand CM campaigned in Kapkot, Bageshwar and said that seeing the enthusiasm of the people, the "lotus" will bloom again.Earlier today, Dhami had also held a door-to-door campaign at Ganghet in Jageshwar.Dhami has filed his candidature for the Assembly elections from the Khatima Assembly seat.Polls to elect the 70-member Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly are scheduled to be held on February 14. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. —ANI