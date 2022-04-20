Uttarakhand Police Releases A Moving Video Of A Cop

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Police has released a heart-wrenching video about a woman constable deployed to enforce lockdown in the state, and her struggle at home during this period.

The video, posted on micro-blogging platform Twitter, features Vineet Mahar, who is posted in Jajardeval police station in Pithoragarh.

In the video, when the constable goes back home after duty, she is scared of even picking up and comforting her crying son as she is afraid of infecting him with coronavirus.

This brings tears to her eyes, but she is helpless and has to leave the house to go back to her duty. —ANI



