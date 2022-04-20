Uttarakhand Police, Medical Teams Closely Monitor All Border Check-Points

Dehradun: In a bid to control the spread of coronavirus, all the borders of Uttarakhand with adjoining states are being closely monitored by Uttarakhand police. Several teams of doctors and medical staff have also been deployed for the same, said officials.

People who are coming from other states are being screened at the border check-posts and are being asked to stay in home quarantine for 14 days. The police are also making people to sign a legal bond for the same.

Speaking to ANI, Gurjot Singh, a resident of Dehradun, said: "I had gone for a job interview to Greater Noida and was stuck there after the lockdown was imposed. I got an opportunity to return now. On reaching here, my temperature was checked and I was provided with a sanitiser. My Aadhaar number and the number of the vehicle I was travelling in have been noted by officials."

Another Dehradun resident Pradeep Belwal said that he had travelled out of the state to get back his family members who were stranded in Saharanpur.

"I have brought back my wife and children from Saharanpur. They were stuck there after the lockdown was imposed. My vehicle number and other papers were checked and my temperature was also checked," Belwal said.

Meanwhile, Superintendent of Police, Dehradun, Shweta Choubey said that police personnel have been deployed 24x7 and a medical team is also present to check those entering the state."There is police deployment 24x7 and a medical team has also been posted for the proper medical check- up of people entering the state," Choubey told ANI.

"The police is recording their data such as vehicle number and the pass through which they are travelling. Apart from that, people who have been instructed to be in home quarantine are signing a bond for the same," Choubey added. She said that data of people who have instructions for home quarantine has been given to the police station of respective areas and COVID-19 control room. Beat constables in the police stations are monitoring such people. —ANI