Uttarakhand Police Launch Probe After Cabinet Minister's Video Of Thrashing Youth Goes Viral

Dehradun: Uttarakhand police on Wednesday issued a statement on state cabinet minister Premchand Agrawal's viral video, saying that an 'impartial inquiry' would be conducted into the incident.

In a purported video, cabinet minister Agrawal could be seen thrashing a youth in Rishikesh on Tuesday.

After the video went viral on social media platforms, Dehradun police authorities were instructed to conduct an inquiry into the incident on the basis of evidence.

"Dehradun Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Daleep Singh Kunwar has been instructed to conduct an impartial inquiry into the matter," a statement from Uttarakhand Police Headquarters read.

According to the sources, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami summoned the cabinet minister after seeing the matter catching up.

Meanwhile, the state's opposition parties have also attacked the state government in the Rishikesh incident.

—ANI