Uttarakhand Police Donates Rs 3 Crore To CM Relief Fund To Fight Coronavirus

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Police on Friday donated Rs 3 crore to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund to help in the fight against coronavirus in the state.

Anil Raturi, Director General of Police, Uttarakhand, along with Ashok Kumar, Director General, (Law and Order) and Constable Mukesh Joshi presented the cheque to Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat in his office here.

This amount has been collected with contribution from gazetted officers and non-gazetted personnel. Also, from the amount collected voluntarily by police personnel, Rs 5 lakh was given to the family of corona warrior Constable Sanjay Gurjar, who had died in a road accident while on duty. —ANI