Uttarakhand Police Collecting Information About Large Gangs Of Western UP

Dehradun: After the recent Kanpur encounter, in which 8 personnel of the Uttar Pradesh Police were killed, Uttrakhand Police have started collecting information about the gangs which operate in western UP.

IG Abhinav Kumar of Garhwal Range on Monday said :"Kanpur shooting incident was a very unfortunate incident that should not have happened. Taking a cue from the incident we have been in regular touch with the Uttar Pradesh Police regarding the Vikas Dubey's gang and other gangs about their current status," IG Garhwal Range told ANI. "Information is being collected about the gangs of the large gangs of Western UP," he added. IG Abhinav Kumar said some criminals from states like Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi and Punjab take shelter in Haridwar and Dehradun after committing a crime in their states. He said that information is also being collected against big criminals who are lodged in jails of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, and action will be taken against these miscreants by campaigning in a planned manner. —ANI