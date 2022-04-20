Uttarakhand Police Arrests Over 10000 Persons For Lockdown Violation

Dehradun: As many as 2,189 cases were lodged and 10,062 people have been arrested so far, for the breach of lockdown norms in Uttarakhand. "Out of the total, 39 cases were registered and 391 people were arrested on Sunday," Police said. Meanwhile, under the MV Act, challans have been issued against 25,033 vehicles, 5,296 vehicles have been seized and fines amounting to Rs 1.24 crores have been levied. The national lockdown, which was slated to end on April 14, has been extended till May 3 in a bid to prevent the spread of coronavirus. —ANI