Uttarakhand Police Arrests 266 People For Violating Lockdown

Dehradun: A total of 52 cases were registered on Friday for violating the coronavirus lockdown in the state while 266 people have been arrested for the same, police said.

Till now, a total of 1,237 cases have been registered and 4,958 people have been arrested in the state. According to Uttarakhand Police, A total of 14,440 motor vehicles have been issued challan and 3,795 vehicles have been seized till now. India on Friday witnessed a jump of 896 positive COVID-19 cases, increasing the tally to 6,761, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. —ANI