Uttarakhand plains reel under heatwave

Dehradun :After a spell of good weather, largely due to heavy downpour for several days, temperatures in the hill state of Uttarakhand are on the rise again.







The day temperatures in many towns of the plains recorded a new high, with Dehradun, Roorkie and Pantnagar simmering under heatwave like condition.





The Regional Met office has predicted drizzle at some places and has said that the heatwave in the plains would continue unabated for a while.





On Sunday, Dehradun recorded a maximum of 39.8 degrees Celsius while Pantnagar was very hot at 40 degrees Celsius. The weatherman said the mercury may climb a few notches in the days ahead.





Temperature in Mukteshwar was also touching 30 degrees Celsius.





However, the evenings in Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag, Chamoli, Bagheshwar and Pithoragarh are pleasant.





--IANS



