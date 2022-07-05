Uttarakhand People Supported Uniform Civil Code By Giving BJP Mandate: Dhami

New Delhi / Dehradun: The expert committee formed to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Uttarakhand met on Monday in Delhi.

Speaking about it, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday said, "People of Uttarakhand supported UCC by giving us the mandate. We've formed a committee that is seeking public opinion, and consulting stakeholders and will form a draft. We have kept a 6-month period for the procedure, once it concludes we will implement UCC."

The Uttarakhand government constituted a five-member committee to be led by Desai, to prepare a draft proposal for the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the hill state.

The panel met at Uttarakhand Sadan in Delhi. The meeting was chaired by a former Supreme Court judge, Justice (retired) and the chairperson of the committee Ranjana Prakash Desai. After the meeting, Desai told the media, "This was our first UCC meeting. All commitee members attended this meeting. After one week, most probably, a second meeting will be held. July 14 and 15 is the tentative date for the second meeting." On completion of one year as Chief Minister, he said, "I have laid the foundation stone for the development of the state under the guidance of the Prime Minister, the state is progressing in development."

He said that work is being done by preparing a roadmap in that direction when the state will be counted among the best states of the country in the silver jubilee year after 25 years.

Provision has also been made in the budget to increase financial resources, he added.

In view of the rainy season, Dhami said, "Leaves of all government employees have been cancelled. Every year we face disasters like landslides, cloud bursts etc. We've conducted meetings on it and officials have been instructed to provide immediate assistance to people in case of such incidents. All arrangments made for pilgrims for a smooth and safe journey." Dhami also chairs round table meeting over increasing tourism business and accelerating investments in the hospitality sector in the state. —ANI