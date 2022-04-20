Uttarakhand People Angry As Shopkeeper Receives Chinese Shoes In Indian Tricolour Boxes

Dehradun: The tensions between India and China are escalating with the current standoff situation at Doklam. Amidst these tensions, an incident at Uttarakhand has drawn attention and seems to have angered many people.

Chinese shoes packed in Tricolour boxes infuriated locals in Uttarakhand's Almora as local shopkeepers informed the police about the shoes in boxes bearing India's Tricolour. The shoes have allegedly arrived from China following which police have begun probing into the matter.

Almora Senior Superintendent of Police P. Renuka Devi said putting the shoes in boxes with the national flag was an insult to the Tricolour. These boxes reportedly have the Tricolour on top and the base carries some letters in Mandarin. The police suspect that it may be an attempt by the locals to instigate Indians.

Senior Superintendent of Police of Udham Singh Nagar, Sadanand Date said that Tammana Traders in Rudrapur, who said that he bought the shoes from a distributor in Delhi and the place of their origin was unknown. A case has been filed by the shopkeeper against the show supplier in Rudrapur. He has claimed as soon as he opened the consignment, he found only seven shoe pairs in a proper box and the rest of the pairs came in the Tricolour box.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) district president of Almora Lalit Latwal asserted the administration swung into action after he intervened.

"The party workers will keep an eye on the case until those culprits are not arrested," Latwal told ANI.