Uttarakhand PCS Officer's Appointment Cancelled After HC Order

Dehradun: Authorities cancelled the appointment of a provincial civil service officer in Uttarakhand after the high court ruled that the state civil services commission "erred" in his selection.

The judgment against Manish Bisht, who was serving as SDM Sitarganj in Udhamsingh Nagar district, had come on a writ petition by Sudhir Kumar that said norms were violated in Bisht's selection by the commission in December 2017. Additional Chief Secretary Radha Raturi issued the order cancelling Bisht's appointment on Thursday after state governor's approval for the move.

"The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission has erred in not appointing the petitioner (Kumar) on the post earmarked for ex-servicemen under the general category, though he secured more marks than the fourth respondent (Bisht), solely on the ground that he belonged to the Scheduled Castes category," the court had said. Setting aside Bisht's selection, the court said the commission will forward Kumar's name to the government for his appointment under the quota of ex-servicemen earmarked under the general category.

In his petition, Kumar had urged the court that he be appointed as deputy collector in the office of the Uttarkashi District Magistrate on probation. Thursday's government order said Kumar should be appointed as the deputy collector. PTI