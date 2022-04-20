Uttarakhand NIT Students Demand Safer Campus

Srinagar (Garhwal): More than 900 students of the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Uttarakhand, had left en masse for their homes to press for their demand that the institute be shifted from its present "unsafe" location along National Highway 58 to a permanent campus, officials said.

The NIT's temporary campus comprises two clusters. The hostels and classes are located on the government polytechnic campus while the administrative buildings and laboratories are located at the government Industrial Training Institute (ITI) located 400 m away. Students have been agitating since October 4 demanding that the institute be shifted from its present location along NH 58 in the town which, according to them, is "unsafe". Three BTech students had met with accidents while commuting from one cluster of the institute's temporary campus to another along the highway. Two girl students of the institute were badly injured after being hit by a vehicle earlier this month while going from one cluster of the campus to the other, sparking an agitation by the students.

The agitating students have threatened to continue their boycott of the lectures till the campus is shifted from its present location. The students have written to the President, the Prime Minister, the Supreme Court Chief Justice and the Minister for Human Resource Development seeking their intervention to resolve their problems.

Col Sukhpal Singh, Registrar, NIT said the HRD Ministry had been apprised of the development. — PTI