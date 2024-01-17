Uttarakhand News: Minivan Plunges into Ditch in Tehri, Driver Safely Rescued

Rescue Unfolds as Minivan Plunges into Ditch near Kirtinagar, Uttarakhand; SDRF's Swift Response Saves Driver Premdas from Tragic Accident.

Tehri Garhwal (Uttarakhand): In a harrowing incident near Kirtinagar town in Uttarakhand's Tehri Garhwal district, a 40-year-old man was successfully rescued after the minivan he was traveling in veered off the road and fell into a ditch. The daring rescue operation was carried out on Tuesday night by the skilled team of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), according to police reports on Wednesday.



Kirtinagar police received information about the incident on Tuesday night, prompting them to alert the SDRF team. Responding swiftly, the SDRF team reached the accident site to find that the minivan (DL3CBC6813) had lost control while en route from Laxmauli to Hisriyakhal. The vehicle crashed into a ditch approximately 400 meters below near Khola village.



The SDRF team, showcasing their expertise, successfully rescued the driver trapped in the wreckage. The driver was identified as Premdas, a resident of Jakhed village, who had sustained injuries in the accident. Following the rescue, Premdas was promptly transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment, as confirmed by the police. The circumstances leading to the minivan losing control are under investigation.

