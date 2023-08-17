Uttarakhand Landslide: SDRF Commandant Inspects Relief Operations In Jakhan Village

Dehradun: State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) Commandant Manikant Mishra on Thursday inspected the rescue and relief operations in Jakhan village which was hit by a landslide on Wednesday.

Commandant Mishra issued guidelines to the deployed teams for carrying out relief and rescue operations at the earliest.

"SDRF teams are dedicatedly carrying relief and rescue operations in Jakhan village since yesterday. The affected people are being helped in every way. SDRF teams are keeping a close watch in the affected area," he said.

Earlier, on Wednesday, as many as 15 houses collapsed and seven cowsheds were completely destroyed in subsidence and landslides at Jakhan village near Dehradun. No casualties have been reported so far.

Jakhan village is home to about 15 families, comprising 50 people. SDRF shifted the affected people along with their essential goods to a relief camp which is set up in the school of Pachta village. —ANI