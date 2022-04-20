Uttarakhand Increases Wheat MSP By Rs 65 To Rs 1,925 Per Quintal

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand government on Tuesday hiked the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for wheat by Rs 65 to Rs 1,925 per quintal from Rs 1,860 per quintal.

Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat gave his nod for the hike in wheat MSP while reviewing preparations for rabi purchase season. "Our effort should be to give farmers the best price for their produce and offer them the best facilities," he said.

The chief minister also gave go ahead for allocating Rs 150 crore to food department for timely payment to wheat growers.

He said wheat purchase centres should be set up in time, and also issued directions to increase storage facilities for wheat in Haridwar, apart from the border areas, in view of 2021 Kumbh congregation. Food department, National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation for India (NAFED) and cooperative department should coordinate among themselves to prepare an effective action plan to put in place all arrangements, including setting up of 174 wheat purchase centres, Rawat said. He also said that necessary help should be extended to farmers engaged in organic farming of wheat to encourage them. PTI