Uttarakhand Health Secretary Amit Negi Issues Directions To DMs For Combating Dengue

Dehradun(The Hawk): Uttarakhand Health Secretary Amit Kumar Negi has issued instructions to the DMs of all districts of Uttarakhand for combating the spread of Dengue. The government is serious for checking the spread of both COVID-19 and Dengue. The DMs have been asked to ensure that there is no waterlogging in the COVID 19 quarantine centres so that mosquitoes do not breed there. There should be no waterlogging in hospitals also. The PRD volunteers can be deployed at such centres. Negi said that the resources of the IEC should be utilized for this purpose. There should be coordination between the Health Department, Municipal Corporation, Education Department, Rural Development, Information and Public Relations, PWD, Jal Sansthan, Jal Nigam for combating Dengue. The DMs should periodically review the measures taken for curbing dengue. Block wise micro plans should be formulated for combating dengue. The district hospitals and base hospitals should have facilities for separate Dengue wards and mosquito net beds. Negi has also instructed all the Municipal Commissioners and the Executive Officers of the Nagar Palikas for taking effective steps for preventing Dengue. The Municipal Corporations should launch cleanliness drive so that the mosquito larvae can be destroyed. The areas that are vulnerable to the spawning of mosquitoes should be identified. Fogging should be ensured at such places. Negi has also urged the education department to apprise the students through online classes about the dengue menace.











