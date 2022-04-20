Uttarakhand HC To Explore Whether Those Serving Jail Terms Have Right To Procreate

The Uttarakhand High Court will examine in detail the question of whether people serving prison terms have a right to procreate.Chief Justice of the High Court R S Chauhan and Justice Alok Kumar Verma said this on Wednesday while hearing an application of a POCSO convict sentenced to 20 years in jail for a short-term bail to start a family.The High Court has rejected the prisoner''s bail appeals on the ground twice in the past, given the gravity of his crime.He had been married for three months at the time of being sent to jail seven years ago and never had a chance to start a family, the bail appeal said. However, the court said the matter encompasses a range of issues and needs to be examined from different angles.While on the one hand, the future of a child born without a father would be difficult, denying the accused the right to dignity would not serve the purpose of law either, it said.The court also felt that the rights of a wife would also be considered in such matters. Taking into account all the legal and social aspects of the matter, the court has reserved the plea for further hearing and examination in totality. —PTI