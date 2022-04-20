Uttarakhand HC Tells CBI To Not File Charge-Sheet Without Permission In Sting Case Against Harish Rawat

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand High Court on Tuesday directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to not file charge-sheet without its permission in the 2016 sting video case against former chief minister Harish Rawat.

Justice Shudhanshu Dhuliya slated the matter for hearing on March 2.

Before the hearing, Rawat today took to Twitter seeking the blessing of the people.

"Some black sheep were stolen from my house and they are still at my friends houses. My friends have accused me of this. CBI has filed an FIR against me in the matter. The case will be heard in the Nainital High Court today. I hope your support and blessing are with me," Rawat tweeted in Hindi.

The court had on November 1 postponed the hearing in the matter till today.

In October 2019, CBI registered a case against Rawat, former cabinet minister Harak Singh Rawat and Samachar Plus Channel CEO Umesh Kumar for allegedly attempting to indulge in horse-trading in 2016. The entire episode was allegedly captured in a video.

The case came in line with the investigation agency's probe into the purported 2016 video, which showed him negotiating a deal to bring nine rebel MLAs back into Congress' fold.

The CBI stated that the 2016 video has been indicated to be genuine.

The High Court had on September 30, permitted the CBI to register an FIR and commence investigation into the matter.