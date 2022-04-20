    Menu
    States & UTs

    Uttarakhand HC Suspends Uttarkashi CJM On Charges Of Assault, Vandalism

    April20/ 2022


    Nainital: Uttarakhand High Court on Thursday suspended Uttarkashi Chief Judicial Magistrate Neeraj Kumar on charges of assault and vandalism of government vehicles and has attached him to Bageshwar district. The suspension order has been issued through the registrar of High Court Hira Singh Bonal. The allegation on CJM Neeraj Kumar relates to creating a ruckus near the collectorate on the night of October 29. —ANI

    Categories :States & UTsTags :
    Related Post
    Most Commented

      Copyright © thehawk.in