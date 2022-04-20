Uttarakhand HC Seeks Reply From Secretary Personnel On SSP Barinder Jeet Singh's Plea

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand High Court on Monday sought a reply from state secretary personnel within three weeks on a plea filed by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Udhamsingh Nagar district, Barinder Jeet Singh transfer over orders issued to him. The case was being heard in the bench of Acting Chief Justice Ravi Vijaykumar Malimath and Justice Ramesh Chandra Khulbe. The SSP has filed a petition alleging harassment and exploitation by Director General of Police (DGP) AK Raturi, DG Law and Order Ashok Kumar and a former Inspector General (IG).

Singh said that he was transferred eight times during 12 years of service. —ANI