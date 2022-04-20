Uttarakhand HC Orders Prompt Action In Cases Of Crime Against Women

Nainital: The Uttarakhand High Court today directed all SPs and SSPs in the state to ensure prompt action in instances of crime against women, including acid attacks, stalking, obscene videography or pictography and sexual harassment.

A bench of justices Rajiv Sharma and Sharad Sharma ordered that FIRs in such matters must be filed without delay and the investigation must conclude within a week of filing of any such FIR.

Such investigation must be held under a gazetted officer who will then be held liable in case of a faulty investigation, they said.

The high court also directed the trial courts to fast track such matters and conclude the trials within three months.

Taking note of the fact that the existing provisions of law have fallen short of providing safety against acid attacks the court put the sale of acid on hold to any unauthorised person.

Only a licensed dealer will be allowed to provide acid to institutions such as hospitals, schools etc where acid is required for technical purposes.

FIR will be promptly filed against any person unauthorised person dealing with the sale of acid. The court also took measures to direct all the hospitals within the limits of Uttarakhand to deal with the victims of acid burns as a top priority and directed that government and aided hospitals must have a specialised wing to deal with such victims where the victims will be liable to free treatment until full recovery.

While directing the state government to give a grant of Rs 1 lakh to the victims of acid attack.

Apart from this the government is also to provide for rehabilitation and employment schemes for such victims giving them the social benefits of physically challenged persons. The order came on a petition filed before the high court for acquittal of accused who burned his victim.





PTI