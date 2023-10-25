    Menu
    States & UTs

    Uttarakhand HC Chief Justice Sanghi Retires Thursday, Justice Manoj Kumar Tiwari Appointed Acting CJ

    author-img
    Inam Ansari
    October25/ 2023
    Last Updated:

    Uttarakhand HC Chief Justice

    Nainital: Justice Manoj Kumar Tiwari was appointed as the acting chief justice of the Uttarakhand High Court on Wednesday.
    He will assume the charge from Friday, a day after Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi demits office on attaining the age of 62.
    According to a notification issued by the Union Law Ministry, Justice Tiwari has been appointed as the acting chief justice of the high court with effect from October 27 consequent upon the retirement of Justice Vipin Sanghi, Chief Justice, Uttarakhand High Court on October 26. —PTI

    Categories :States & UTsTags :ustice Manoj Kumar Tiwari Acting chief justice Uttarakhand High Court Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi Union Law Ministry Charge assumption
    Related Post

    OUR OFFICE

    New The Hawk E-63, Industrial Area, Bahadrabad Haridwar (Uttarakhand) 249 402

    The Hawk AndroidThe Hawk IOS

      Copyright © thehawk.in