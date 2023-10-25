Uttarakhand HC Chief Justice Sanghi Retires Thursday, Justice Manoj Kumar Tiwari Appointed Acting CJ

Nainital: Justice Manoj Kumar Tiwari was appointed as the acting chief justice of the Uttarakhand High Court on Wednesday.

He will assume the charge from Friday, a day after Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi demits office on attaining the age of 62.

According to a notification issued by the Union Law Ministry, Justice Tiwari has been appointed as the acting chief justice of the high court with effect from October 27 consequent upon the retirement of Justice Vipin Sanghi, Chief Justice, Uttarakhand High Court on October 26. —PTI