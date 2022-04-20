Uttarakhand HC Bans Goat Slaughter In The Open During Bakr-Eid

Nainital: The Uttarakhand High Court today imposed a ban on slaughter of goats in the open or in public on the occasion of Bakr-Eid.

Taking suo motu cognisance of the matter, the division bench of Justice Rajiv Sharma and Justice Manoj Tiwari ordered that the slaughter of goats will not take place in the open or in public during the festival and must be done in slaughter houses only.

The Court also directed that the blood should not flow in open drains and nullahs.

The order is directed towards one and all irrespective of any religion, the court said.