Uttarakhand HC Allows Woman To Live Separately From Husband

Nainital: The Uttarakhand High Court on Monday allowed a 37-year-old woman to live separately from her husband she said he misbehaved with her and that she had gone with another man out of her own free will. The direction came from a division bench of Justice Manoj Kumar Tiwari and Justice Pankaj Purohit while hearing a habeas corpus petition filed by the husband, a Dehradun-based gym trainer for his “missing” wife. During the hearing, the gym trainer’s wife appeared in the court and said that she has left her husband, 10-year-old daughter and six-year-old son and is now living with her “live-in partner” in Haryana’s Faridabad. She also informed the court that her husband used to misbehave with her and now she does not want to live with him.

The woman had left her family on August 7, 2022 and had been living with the Faridabad man since then she. Her husband had filed a habeas corpus petition praying for his wife to be produced before the court and to get her released from the “illegal confinement”. On May 4, the High Court had directed the Senior Superintendents of Police of Dehradun and Faridabad to produce the woman before the court. Subsequently, the woman appeared before the court and said she had gone to Faridabad of her own free will. —PTI