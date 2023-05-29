Uttarakhand has the favourable start up ecosystem in place

CII Young Indians Dehradun hosted Y20 brainstorming Session on 29 May 2023

Dehradun (The Hawk): CII Yi Dehradun Chapter hosted the Y20 brainstorming Session at prestigious Graphic Era hill University on Monday, the 29 May 2023. This initiative was part of Young Indians partnering with Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports and planning to host Y20 brainstorming sessions across the country in prominent institutions to facilitate an outcome-based discussions. Students from educational institution CII, Yi members and startups were part of this session.

Mr Kapil Anand, Chapter Chair Yi Dehradun while delivering his welcome remarks shared that these kind of informative sessions gives an opportunity to connect with some of the brightest minds and experts in the country on finding solutions to the most pressing issues.

Prof (Dr) Sanjay Jasola, Vice Chancellor, Graphic Era University while delivering his inaugural address expressed that bridging the gap between Industry and Academia is very important and are well addressed by such interactions. He opined that it is important to know the expectation of the industry and how institutions and industry can work through collaborative approach.

Key panellists at the session included Mr Aniruddh Verma, Convener, Panel on Environment & Sustainability, CII Uttarakhand State Council & Head ICML, ITC Ltd – Haridwar Complex, Mr Sri Prakash, Director, TiE Dehradun Mr Pavitra H Arora, Co- Chair Road Safety, Yi National & Head Legal, Hemant Arora & Co LLP, Mr Uday Chatterjee, Angel Investor, Mr Rajat Jain, Founder and Managing Director, Sunfox Technologies Pvt Ltd, Mr Siddharth Shukla, Team Leader, Startup Uttarakhand. Panellists shared their views on A Dialogue Between Young Indians & Business Networking Organization on How to Build Ecosystem for Business and Work Towards Industry 4.0, the session was moderated Dr Sachin Ghai, Director Technology Business, Incubator, Graphic Era University.

Some of the key views included – Uttarakhand has the favourable start up ecosystem in place, apart from good idea investors look at and zeal and commitment of entrepreneur while investing, how manufacturing 4.0 is cost effective and MSMEs/ large industry are working towards implementation of innovative technologies, success stories of start-up entrepreneur, importance of skilling and role of academia, changing mindset of youth to experiment with entrepreneurship, focus on solving local community problems among others

Dr Uday Nanda, Chair Yuva Vertical, Yi Dehradun delivered the vote of thanks.