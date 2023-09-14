Uttarakhand Has 'Ease-Of-Doing Business', 'Peace-Of-Doing Business': CM Dhami To Investors

New Delhi: A curtain raiser program was organized at a New Delhi hotel regarding the Global Investors Summit to be held in Uttarakhand in the month of December. Uttarakhand's Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in the program as the chief guest.

While giving information about Destination Uttarakhand-Global Investors Summit-2023 in his address, the Chief Minister said, "Uttarakhand is fast emerging as a young state where there are immense opportunities for industries. The state's high snow-covered peaks, peaceful landscape, and rich cultural traditions have a special identity in the country and the world." He said that along with 'ease-of-doing business', there is also 'peace-of-doing business' in the state. "There are almost no incidents of labour dissatisfaction in the industries operating in the state of Uttarakhand. The loss of human labour in industries due to labour dissatisfaction is the lowest in India. This is the reason why the tagline of Global Investors Summit-2023 in the state has been made 'Peace to Prosperity'", he said.

Chief Minister said that the government is working with the vision of creating an easy business environment along with world-class infrastructure in Uttarakhand.

"Along with implementing special policies, attractive financial incentives have been arranged to promote investment in various sectors in the state. These policies mainly include Tourism Policy-2023, MSME Policy-2023, Start-up Policy-2023, Logistics Policy-2023, and Policy-2023 for the establishment of Private Industrial Estates," he further said.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said in his address that the government is determined to develop Uttarakhand as the fastest-growing economy in the country along with its natural heritage. "To strengthen the economy of the state, 'Strong Uttarakhand Mission' has been launched, under which a target has been set to double the SGDP of the state in the next 5 years. Uttarakhand Global Investors Summit- 2023 is being organized by the state as a link to achieve this goal," CM Dhami said.

The Chief Minister said that more than 1200 such Acts have been identified in the state, which are currently unusable and about 500 of these Acts are being repealed through the Single Repeal Act.

He said that at present a land bank of about 6000 acres is available in Uttarakhand for setting up industries in various sectors.

"There has been continuous improvement in rail, road and air connectivity in the state. Direct air service is now available from Dehradun Airport to various cities. Dehradun and Pantnagar airports are also being expanded. As part of the development and upgradation of the railway network, construction work of the Rishikesh - Karnaprayag railway line is in progress. To facilitate the Char-Dham Yatra in the state, the construction work of an all-weather road is also in progress," CM Dhami further said.

The Chief Minister said that the entrepreneurs of the state are our brand ambassadors and they have the highest involvement in increasing investment in the state.

"Our Government is working on the basis of simplification, solution, disposal and satisfaction and this is possible only when their problems are resolved by constantly communicating with the industry associations," he added. He said that effective steps have been taken towards the establishment of Aroma Park in Kashipur, Plastic Park in Sitarganj, Electronics Manufacturing Cluster in Kashipur and Amritsar Kolkata Industrial Corridor. —ANI