Uttarakhand Govt To Provide Pension To Acid Attack Survivors

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Minister Rekha Arya on Monday said a proposal has been formulated for providing pension between Rs 7000 to Rs 10,000 per month to acid attack survivors to help them be independent and financially strong.

"We have a proposal to provide a pension between Rs 7000 to Rs 10,000 per month to acid attack victims to help them be independent and financially strong. With this initiative, I believe that their life will be better. This will soon come into effect," Arya told ANI. Meanwhile, the state government has decided to take strict action against anyone found selling acid without a license.

All police station officials have been directed to take strong action against anyone found selling acid without permission. It has also been decided that anyone buying acid will have to produce a photo identity card and their details have to be maintained in a register. ANI