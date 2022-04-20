Uttarakhand Govt To Provide Legal Aid To Parents Of Gang-Rape, Murder Victim

Dehradun: Uttarakhand government to provide legal aid to the parents of woman who was gang-raped and killed in Delhi in 2012. He said, "Uttarakhand government will provide legal aid to the parents of a woman who was gang-raped and killed in Delhi in 2012. Though Delhi High Court has awarded the death penalty to the accused, the matter is pending in Supreme Court. Her family is still in deep shock." The incident happened on February 09, 2012 and whole country got shocked with the crime. —ANI