Uttarakhand govt to provide houses to 84726 poor under PMAYG by 2022

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand government on Friday said it would provide houses to 84,726 beneficiaries under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Gramin), or PMAYG, by March 2022.

"At least 84,726 people of the state will be benefited under the PMAYG by 2022," Uttarakhand Minister of Urban Development and Housing Madan Kaushik said on Friday during a virtual meeting with Union Minister of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, Narendra Singh Tomar.

The meeting was held on the subject of providing accommodation to the homeless people of Uttarakhand by 2022.

Kaushik said a total of 12,662 beneficiaries have been given houses by the present government. "These beneficiaries will also be given the benefits of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act, gas and electric connection, besides drinking water facility."

He added apart from them, 84,726 missed additional beneficiaries were identified to meet the target of providing 50,000 house to the poor.

With the partnership with the states, the Ministry of Rural Development ensued confidence that with a large number of houses under different stages of completion and increased pace of their completion, it would be able to achieve the target of construction of 2.95 crore houses under PMAYG by March 2022.

—ANI