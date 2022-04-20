Uttarakhand Govt To Open 190 English Medium Schools

Dehradun (The Hawk): The state government would open 2 English medium schools in all 95 blocks of the state which will total 190 schools. This information was provided by Uttarakhand Education Minister Arvind Pandey during video conferencing with the Secretary Education. There are many government schools in the state but they are unable to attract students. The main reason for migration is termed to be the lack of quality schools. On Monday Arvind Pandey conducted video conferencing with officials and said that 2 -2 English medium govt schools would be opened in every block of the state. The schools would be named on former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. He said that under this scheme two schools per block would be upgraded to English medium. The cadre of the teachers for these schools which would be affiliated to the CBSE would be different. The teachers of these schools would not be engaged in works other than national disasters or natural calamities. The main aim of these schools is to increase the quality of education. These schools would help in creation of 95 small education hubs. A social team would be set up for each school which would be named 'education panchayat'.







