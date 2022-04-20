Uttarakhand Govt To Honour Freedom Fighters, 'Corona Warriors' On Independence Day

The Uttarakhand government decided to honour freedom fighters and "corona warriors" who have done outstanding work during the pandemic, said state Chief Secretary SS Sindhu.He said that officials have been directed to prepare the outline of the programs to celebrate Independence Day in a grand manner. However, the Chief Secretary said that Covid protocols will be followed in the state-level program of Independence Day at Parade Ground in Dehradun."Freedom fighters will be honored by visiting their residence on August 15. The officials who have done good work in various departments in the past years and corona warriors who have done better work during the corona period will be honored," he said.The Chief Secretary said that he has given instructions to all the departments to hand over the list of such people to the Sports Department."Covid protocols will be compulsorily followed in the state-level main program of Independence Day in Uttarakhand. There will be no participation of children in the main program to be held at Parade Ground of Dehradun. NCC Parade, cultural programs and Kavi Sammelan will also not take place," he said. —ANI