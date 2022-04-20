Uttarakhand Govt To Hold Special Prog For State Foundation Day

New Delhi: The Uttarakhand government will hold a special programme to mark the states foundation day on November 9 with the likes of NSA Ajit Doval, lyricist Prasoon Joshi and Army chief General Bipin Rawat set to attend the event.

Making the announcement today, Chief Minister Trivendra Rawat said over 200 dignitaries hailing from Uttarakhand will delve upon various issues related to the state.

Addressing a press conference here, Rawat said the hill state has achieved a lot in the last 17 years, but there was still much to do.

"Our aim is to encourage peoples participation (in policy making) and dialogue with people (jan samvad). The Raibar programme is being organised keeping this in mind," he told reporters here.

Raibar is the local (garhwali) word for sending a message.

Apart from National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, who hails from the state, Secretary to prime minister Bhaskar Khulbe, Army chief General Bipin Rawat, Indian Coast Guard DG Rajendra Singh and noted lyricist Prasoon Joshi will be in attendance at the meeting.

In the inaugural session, issues like migration of people and creation of jobs within the state will be discussed, the chief minister said.

Topics related to tourism, environment, investment, industries and infrastructure will also be brought to the discussion table.

In the closing session, discussion on Aisa banega naya Uttarakhand (New Uttarakhand will be like this) will be taken up, Rawat said.

The state will also start a campaign on November 6 to revive Rispana and Koshi rivers.

The chief minister added that IAS officers deployed in the state capital, Dehradun, have been asked to visit government schools to understand the problems and aspirations of students.

He said all workers of the secretariat will participate in Run for Good Governance on November 7.

Uttarakhand was formed as a separate state on November 9, 2000, after its bifurcation from Uttar Pradesh. PTI