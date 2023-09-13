Uttarakhand Govt To Form ‘Auli Development Authority' To Boost Tourism

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand Cabinet on Tuesday approved the proposal to form the ‘Auli Development Authority' to boost tourism and increase sports facilities in Auli.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that promoting tourism, sports, and adventure activities is the top priority of his government. He also reminded his government's recent decision to implement the ‘Mukhyamantri Khiladi Protsahan Yojana’.

CM Dhami said that Auli is a unique gift of nature to the state and the government will leave no stone unturned in beautifying and developing it.

Auli is a beautiful tourist destination of Uttarakhand that attracts both domestic and foreign tourists. Situated at an altitude of approximately 3,000 meters above sea level, this natural place is one of the top skiing destinations not only in the country but also abroad. —ANI