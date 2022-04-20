Uttarakhand govt starts initiative to display daughter's name on house nameplates

Dehradun / Nainital (Uttarakhand): The Uttarakhand government has started an initiative "Ghareki Pechan Chelik Naam" from the Nainital district, under which the traditional Aipan art would be used to display the daughter's name and decoration on nameplates of the house.

According to a Chief Minister's Office (CMO) release, under the initiative, one village each has been identified in the different development blocks where the project would be initiated. The name of the youngest daughter would be displayed on the nameplate, In case, a family has more than one girl child.

While launching the initiative at Nainital on Saturday, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said that "Ghareki Pechan Chelik Naam" takes ahead the Beti Padhao-Beti Bachao campaign of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Our government is dedicated to the betterment of women. The house will be known by the name of the daughter and it is a big step ahead towards women empowerment," he said.

Rawat also announced the construction of three parking slots, having a total capacity of 800 vehicles, in Nainital.

"During the formation of Uttarakhand, there were 4.5 lakh vehicles in the state and now, this number has gone above 26 lakh," he said adding that efforts are underway to solve the parking woes in Nainital.

"A 300-vehicle parking area would come up at Bhowali, 400-vehicle parking facility in Kutchery premises and parking space for 100 vehicles at Phansi Gadera," he announced.

Rawat inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of the projects worth Rs 4338.35 lakh -- Rs 4002.40 lakhs for the foundation stone of works and projects worth Rs 335.95 lakhs were inaugurated.

In the same event, an amount of Rs 25.77 crore was passed to the concerned authorities to develop a recharge zone and tourist destination at Sukhatal. (ANI)