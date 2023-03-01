Uttarakhand Govt Seeks Nomination Of HC Judge To Supervise Ongoing Probes Into Recruitment Exams

Nainital: The Uttarakhand government has requested the nomination of a high court judge for the supervision of the ongoing STF probe into the alleged irregularities and paper leaks of various recruitment examinations held by the Subordinate Service Selection Commission and state Public Service Commission.

The move came as various organisations and the youths have been demanding an impartial probe into the cases. In a letter to the Registrar General of Uttarakhand High Court on Monday, Additional Chief Secretary Radha Raturi asked him to request the chief justice of the high court to nominate a judge under whose close supervision the ongoing investigations could be conducted.

The decision to conduct the probes under the close supervision of a high court judge has been taken in view of demands by the Berozgar Sangh and other organisations for a CBI probe into the alleged irregularities, the letter said.

The letter also mentioned the details of the STF investigations into half a dozen examinations and the progress made so far. A total of 72 people have so far been arrested, Raturi said. Twelve people have been arrested for alleged wrongdoings in the examination held for village panchayat development officers, 43 in the graduation-level recruitment examination, one in the secretariat security guards’ exam, four in the forest guards’ test and 12 in the examination held for Patwaris and Lekhpals, the letter stated.

An STF probe into the examinations held for the appointment of Junior and Assistant Engineers is also in progress, it said. —PTI