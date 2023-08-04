Uttarakhand Govt Postpones Selections By State Medical Services Selection Board

Dehradun: Recruitments being made by the Uttarakhand Medical Services Selection Board were postponed on Thursday following complaints about irregularities, said an official statement.

As per Chief Minister's Office (CMO), the postponement was granted on the orders of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, who had received concerns regarding the board's selection process.

"On the instructions of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, the selection process done by the Uttarakhand Medical Services Selection Board and the selection process being done has been postponed with immediate effect," said the statement by the CMO. In this case, the office bearers of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) met the Chief Minister on Thursday and made a complaint to him expressing suspicion of irregularities in the recruitment by the board.

Shortly after, the Chief Minister immediately gave instructions to postpone the examination and ordered a detailed investigation of the process.

"The Chief Minister ordered the immediate postponement of the selections being made by the board and a thorough investigation of the process followed by it in recruitments," said the statement. —ANI