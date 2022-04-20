Uttarakhand Govt Launches Cashless Health Card Scheme For Its 15 Lakh Employees

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand government on Wednesday (May 6,2020) decided to launch the benefit of cashless medical care facility for its 15 lakh employees, including pensioners, corporation bodies employees and their families. The scheme has been named as State Government Health Scheme.

"Under this scheme, the beneficiaries will be charged between Rs 250 to Rs 1000 as a premium amount. The amount will vary as per their grade pay. At present, there are 22,000 hospitals under this scheme across the country. Uttarakhand employees will be able to get unlimited treatment," said Arunender Chauhan, Additional Secretary and CEO of Ayushman Yojana while speaking to ANI in Dehradun today. "We have also made arrangements for the OPD services also under this scheme. The beneficiaries would be able to avail the services at a very low cost," he added. —ANI