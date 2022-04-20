Uttarakhand Govt Issues Notification Making Gairsain As Summer Capital

Dehradun (The Hawk): The notification has been issued by the state government declaring Gairsain as the summer Capital of Uttarakhand. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has expressed happiness over this saying that Gairsain would be developed as the ideal hill capital. He said that the announcement had been made on 4 March and now the government has given it official sanction. The CM said that the Vision 2017 document had talked about making Gairsain as the summer capital of Uttarakhand and the government has kept up its words. The working plan is being prepared for developing the basic infrastructure in Gairsain. The opinion of the planners and specialists is also being taken. Infrastructure is being developed as per the needs. Work is being done on the E Vidhan Sabha so that big files and papers would not be carried there from Dehradun. The paperless work culture would be promoted in Gairsain. The Chairda lake is being built on the Ramganga river to provide drinking water to Gairsain and Bharadisain. Work is also being done to improve connectivity to Gairsain and the roads would be widened as per the need.







