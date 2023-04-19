Uttarakhand Govt Issues Health Advisory For Char Dham Yatra Pilgrims

Dehradun: With the Char Dham Yatra set to start in Uttarakhand after three days, Dr R. Rajesh Kumar, secretary, state health department, has issued a health advisory for pilgrims.

The health advisory is issued in view of the increasing effect of Corona and the weather in the high Himalayan region.

In the guidelines issued by the government, it has been said that all the pilgrimage sites are located in the high Himalayan region, whose height is more than 2,700 metres above sea level. Travellers in those places can be affected by extreme cold, low humidity, extreme ultraviolet radiation, low air pressure and low oxygen content. Therefore, the guidelines (Health Advisory) should be followed for a smooth and safe journey for all the pilgrims.

Some of the guidelines issued by the government include a thorough health check-up before proceeding with the Yatra, people with pre-existing illnesses should carry adequate supplies of prescribed medicines along with prescriptions and contact details of their respective physicians.

For senior citizens and people with comorbidities or for those who had suffered from Covid-19, the government advises postponing or not undertaking the pilgrimage. "Senior Citizens, people with comorbidities, and those who had suffered from COVID-19 in the past should consider postponing or not undertaking the pilgrimage," said the advisory.

"Patients suffering from heart diseases, respiratory ailments, diabetes, and hypertension should be extra cautious while undertaking travel to high altitudes, added the government health advisory.

People who witness headaches, drowsiness, and nausea-like symptoms during the Yatra are advised to seek immediate medical assistance.

"In case you notice symptoms that include headache, dizziness, drowsiness, chest tightness, nausea, vomiting, coughing, fast breathing, and increased heart rate, please seek medical attention immediately or contact the 104 and 108 helplines for assistance," said the government health advisory.

"Avoid consumption of alcohol and other drugs and refrain from smoking. Also, keep yourself well hydrated and avoid travelling on empty stomach," added the advisory.

Further informing about the National Ambulance Service, the advisory said, "In case of emergencies, Helpline numbers [108 - National Ambulance Service and 104- Uttarakhand Health Helpline] can be contacted." Char Dham yatra begins on April 22 on the auspicious day of Akshay Tritiya. The doors of Kedarnath Dham will open for devotees on April 25 and Badrinath Dham on April 27.

—ANI