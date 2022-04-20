Uttarakhand Govt Insensitive To Families Affected By Hooch Tragedy: Congress

Dehradun: Opposition Congress in Uttarakhand Monday demanded the dismissal of the Trivendra Singh Rawat government, accusing it of being insensitive to the plight of families which had lost their kin in the hooch tragedy.

Claiming that number of deaths due to the hooch tragedy in the state and neighbouring Uttar Pradesh had already climbed to 130, state Congress chief Pritam Singh said those who were behind the tragedy were yet to be brought to books.

"Despite such a large number of people killed in both Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh after drinking spurious liquor not a single minister has gone to see the victims or commiserate with their families. It shows the state government's insensitivity," Singh told reporters outside the state Assembly, which saw a walkout by party MLAs over the issue. "This is the biggest ever hooch tragedy in the state after its creation but the government is yet to wake up from its sleep," he added.

Earlier, Singh led a protest by opposition MLAs in the Assembly over the issue during the Governor's address, staging a walkout in support of their demand for dismissal of the state government. Leader of Opposition Indira Hridayesh also slammed the state government, saying people will give a fitting reply to the BJP in the coming Lok Sabha polls. PTI