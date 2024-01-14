Uttarakhand Govt Increases Dearness Allowance Of Employees, Pensioners To 46%

Dehradun: After the approval of Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, the State Finance Department has issued orders for a 4 per cent increase in dearness allowance (DA) to state employees and pensioners. With this order, the DA of employees has increased from 42 to 46 per cent in the state.

Earlier, the Uttarakhand government announced to increase DA for employees working in the administrative departments of public undertakings and corporations, according to an official release on December 31, 2023.

According to an official release from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), "The benefits of the orders issued by Secretary Vinay Shankar Pandey will be available to the employees drawing the fifth and sixth pay scales as well as the employees drawing the seventh revised pay scale."

As per the release, the dearness allowance of employees drawing from the seventh revised pay scale was increased from 38 per cent to 42 per cent.

"While the dearness allowance of employees drawing fifth and sixth pay scales was increased from 212 per cent to 221 per cent and from 396 per cent to 412 per cent, respectively," said the release.

Along with this, the allowance for the employees on the sixth pay scale who are being given a dearness allowance as of July 1, 2022, has been increased from 203 per cent to 212 per cent.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) will soon be implemented in the state, adding that it will be presented in the Assembly soon.

"Now we are also preparing to implement the Uniform Civil Code of Conduct in Devbhoomi. It will be presented in the Assembly soon," CM Dhami said.

The Uniform Civil Code is a proposal to formulate and implement personal laws that will apply uniformly to all citizens regardless of their religion, gender, and sexual orientation. —ANI