Uttarakhand Govt Gears Up For Formation Of State Industrial

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Additional Chief Secretary Radha Raturi on Wednesday held a high-level meeting with officials of the State Industrial Development Corporation of Uttarakhand Limited (SIDCUL), Civil Aviation Department, Home Department and other related departments to prepare an action plan for the formation of State Industrial Security Force (SISF) in Uttarakhand on the lines of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) in the State Secretariat, said an official statement.

ACS Raturi has given instructions to immediately send the information related to the supply of security forces to all the banks, airports, helipads, industrial institutions, SIDCUL, state and central government undertakings and commercial establishments located in the state to the Home Department, added the statement.

She said that Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has given instructions to form the State Industrial Security Force (SISF) in the state on the lines of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

For this, it is necessary to collect accurate data about the number of security forces required by banks in the state for the security of currency chests and security of airports, helipads, industrial institutions, SIDCUL, state and central government undertakings and business establishments.

ACS said that there is an urgent need for a responsible and sensitive security force for the tight security of banks, industrial establishments, helipads and government undertakings in the state. —ANI