Uttarakhand Govt Constitutes SIT To Probe Forgery In Land Records In Dehradun

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand government has constituted a three-member high-level Special Investigation Team (SIT) for a timely and thorough investigation into cases of forgery in land-related sales deeds, officials said.

The SIT has been constituted upon the assent of Governor Gurmeet Singh.

"Pertaining to the rise in forgery cases in land-related sales deeds and for carrying out a quick investigation of registered cases in the Dehradun district, a three-member SIT is being constituted under the Stamp and Registration department," the Uttarakhand government said in an official release.

Retired IAS Surendra Singh Rawat has been appointed as the chairman of the SIT, while DIG P Renuka Devi and Atul Kumar Sharma, assistant inspector general have been made members of this committee.

The main purpose of the SIT is to carry out a timely and thorough investigation of cases of forgery in land-related sales deeds and for quick investigation of registered cases in the Dehradun district. The SIT will also give suggestions so that such cases are not repeated in future. —ANI