Uttarakhand Govt Cancels Cong Dispensation's Stone-Crushing

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand government has cancelled stone-crushing licences and mining leases allotted by the previous Congress dispensation just before the Model Code of Conduct came into force and constituted a committee to look into the allocations.



Just 15 days before the code for the assembly polls came into force on January 4, the Harish Rawat government had issued over 60 mining leases and stone-crushing licences.

Chief Secretary S Ramaswamy has issued an order cancelling all such licences and constituted a three-member panel headed by Secretary (Industrial Development and Mining) Shailesh Bagoli to look into their allocation and submit its report within 30 days to the state government, an official release said here today.